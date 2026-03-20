Josh Hart Out March 20 Against Nets Due To Knee Injury
Josh Hart (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Nets on Friday, March 20. As of Thursday evening, the Knicks are favored by 18 with a total of 214.5.
What It Means
Hart totaled 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17. Hart is averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.