Josh Hart Out March 20 Against Nets Due To Knee Injury

Hart totaled 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17. Hart is averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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