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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart Out April 12 Against Hornets Due To Ankle Injury

Josh Hart (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Hornets on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Hornets are favored by 13 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10, Hart put up three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Hart is averaging 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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