Josh Hart Out April 12 Against Hornets Due To Ankle Injury

In his last appearance, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10, Hart put up three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Hart is averaging 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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