Josh Hart DTD For Game 1 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury
Josh Hart (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Hawks on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Knicks are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10, Hart totaled three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
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