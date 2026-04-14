Josh Hart DTD For Game 1 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10, Hart totaled three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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