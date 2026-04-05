Josh Giddey Questionable April 5 Against Suns Due To Hamstring Injury
Josh Giddey (Hamstring) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Suns are favored by 10 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 136-96 loss to the Knicks on April 3, Giddey put up six points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Giddey is averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.