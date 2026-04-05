Josh Giddey Questionable April 5 Against Suns Due To Hamstring Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 136-96 loss to the Knicks on April 3, Giddey put up six points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Giddey is averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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