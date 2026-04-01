Josh Giddey Questionable April 1 Against Pacers Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game on March 30, Giddey put up nine points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and one block in a 129-114 loss to the Spurs. Giddey is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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