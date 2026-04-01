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Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey Questionable April 1 Against Pacers Due To Hamstring Injury

Josh Giddey (Hamstring) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pacers on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Bulls are favored by 4 with a total of 247.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 30, Giddey put up nine points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and one block in a 129-114 loss to the Spurs. Giddey is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Giddey

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