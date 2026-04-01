Josh Giddey Questionable April 1 Against Pacers Due To Hamstring Injury
Josh Giddey (Hamstring) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pacers on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Bulls are favored by 4 with a total of 247.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 30, Giddey put up nine points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and one block in a 129-114 loss to the Spurs. Giddey is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.