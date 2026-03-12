Josh Giddey DTD For March 12 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on March 10, Giddey posted 21 points, 13 rebounds and 17 assists in a 130-124 win over the Warriors. Giddey is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.