Josh Giddey DTD For March 12 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury
Josh Giddey (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Lakers on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Lakers are favored by 11 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 10, Giddey posted 21 points, 13 rebounds and 17 assists in a 130-124 win over the Warriors. Giddey is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
