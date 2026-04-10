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Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey DTD For April 10 Against Magic Due To Hamstring Injury

Josh Giddey (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Magic are favored by 14.5 with a total of 242.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 136-96 loss to the Knicks on April 3, Giddey had six points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Giddey is averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Giddey

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