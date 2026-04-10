Josh Giddey DTD For April 10 Against Magic Due To Hamstring Injury
Josh Giddey (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Magic are favored by 14.5 with a total of 242.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 136-96 loss to the Knicks on April 3, Giddey had six points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Giddey is averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.