Jordan Miller Questionable March 25 Against Raptors Due To Back Injury

In his most recent action, a 129-96 win over the Bucks on March 23, Miller totaled 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Miller is averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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