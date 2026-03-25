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Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers

Jordan Miller

Los Angeles Clippers • #22 SF

Jordan Miller Questionable March 25 Against Raptors Due To Back Injury

Jordan Miller (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Raptors on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Clippers are favored by 4 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 129-96 win over the Bucks on March 23, Miller totaled 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Miller is averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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