Jordan Hawkins Questionable April 7 Against Jazz (Illness)

In his most recent game, a 112-108 loss to the Magic on April 5, Hawkins put up seven points, three rebounds and two assists. Hawkins is averaging 4.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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