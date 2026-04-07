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Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans

Jordan Hawkins

New Orleans Pelicans • #24 SG

Jordan Hawkins Questionable April 7 Against Jazz (Illness)

Jordan Hawkins (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Jazz on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pelicans are favored by 10.5 with a total of 242.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 112-108 loss to the Magic on April 5, Hawkins put up seven points, three rebounds and two assists. Hawkins is averaging 4.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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