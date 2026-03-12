Jordan Goodwin Questionable March 12 Against Pacers Due To Calf Injury
Jordan Goodwin (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Pacers on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Suns are favored by 8.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
Goodwin tallied six points, one rebound and two assists in his most recent appearance, a 129-114 win over the Bucks on March 10. Goodwin is averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
