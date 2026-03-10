FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns

Jordan Goodwin

Phoenix Suns • #23 PG

Jordan Goodwin Questionable March 10 Against Bucks Due To Calf Injury

Jordan Goodwin (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Suns are favored by 2 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

Goodwin tallied 17 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals in his most recent action, a 113-110 win over the Magic on Feb. 21. Goodwin is averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Goodwin

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News