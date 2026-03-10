Jordan Goodwin Questionable March 10 Against Bucks Due To Calf Injury
Jordan Goodwin (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Suns are favored by 2 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
Goodwin tallied 17 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals in his most recent action, a 113-110 win over the Magic on Feb. 21. Goodwin is averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
