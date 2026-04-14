Jordan Goodwin DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury

Goodwin totaled nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last game, a 112-107 win over the Mavericks on April 8. Goodwin averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.