Jordan Goodwin DTD For April 12 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent action, a 112-107 win over the Mavericks on April 8, Goodwin put up nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Goodwin is averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.