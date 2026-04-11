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Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns

Jordan Goodwin

Phoenix Suns • #23 PG

Jordan Goodwin DTD For April 12 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury

Jordan Goodwin (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Thunder on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 112-107 win over the Mavericks on April 8, Goodwin put up nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Goodwin is averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Goodwin

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