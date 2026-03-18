Jonathan Kuminga Questionable March 18 Against Mavericks Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 16, Kuminga put up seven points, eight rebounds and one assist in a 124-112 win over the Magic. Kuminga is averaging 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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