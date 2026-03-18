Jonathan Kuminga Questionable March 18 Against Mavericks Due To Knee Injury
Jonathan Kuminga (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Mavericks on Wednesday, March 18. As of Tuesday evening, the Hawks are favored by 9 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 16, Kuminga put up seven points, eight rebounds and one assist in a 124-112 win over the Magic. Kuminga is averaging 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.