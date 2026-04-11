Jonathan Kuminga Questionable April 12 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury

Kuminga had 15 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals in his most recent game, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10. Kuminga is averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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