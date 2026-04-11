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Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks SF

Jonathan Kuminga Questionable April 12 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury

Jonathan Kuminga (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Heat on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Hawks are favored by 1.5 with a total of 243.5.

What It Means

Kuminga had 15 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals in his most recent game, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10. Kuminga is averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Kuminga

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