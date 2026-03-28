Jonathan Kuminga Out March 28 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury
Jonathan Kuminga (Knee) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Kings on Saturday, March 28. As of Saturday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 14.5 with a total of 236.5.
What It Means
Kuminga put up three points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in his last game, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27. Kuminga is averaging 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.