Jonathan Kuminga Out March 28 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury

Kuminga put up three points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in his last game, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27. Kuminga is averaging 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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