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Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks SF

Jonathan Kuminga Out March 20 Against Rockets Due To Knee Injury

Jonathan Kuminga (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Rockets on Friday, March 20. As of Friday morning, the Rockets are favored by 3.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

Kuminga put up 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 135-120 win over the Mavericks on March 18. Kuminga is averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Kuminga

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