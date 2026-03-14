Jonathan Kuminga Out March 14 Against Bucks Due To Knee Injury

In his last action, a 108-97 win over the Nets on March 12, Kuminga totaled two points, nine rebounds and two assists. Kuminga is averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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