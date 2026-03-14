Jonathan Kuminga Out March 14 Against Bucks Due To Knee Injury
Jonathan Kuminga (Knee) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Bucks on Saturday, March 14. As of Saturday morning, the Hawks are favored by 8 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 108-97 win over the Nets on March 12, Kuminga totaled two points, nine rebounds and two assists. Kuminga is averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.