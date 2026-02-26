FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Johni Broome
Philadelphia 76ers

Johni Broome

Philadelphia 76ers • #22 PF

Johni Broome Out Feb. 26 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury

Johni Broome (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the 76ers are favored by 1.5 with a total of 240.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 138-89 loss to the Knicks on Feb. 11, Broome put up one rebound, one steal and one block. Broome is averaging 0.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Johni Broome

