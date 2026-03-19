John Konchar DTD For March 19 Against Bucks Due To Quadricep Injury

In his last game on March 18, Konchar put up three points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves. Konchar is averaging 3.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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