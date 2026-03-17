Joel Embiid Out March 17 Against Nuggets Due To Oblique Injury

Last time out on Feb. 26, Embiid put up 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in a 124-117 win over the Heat. Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

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