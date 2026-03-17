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Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers • #21 C

Joel Embiid Out March 17 Against Nuggets Due To Oblique Injury

Joel Embiid (Oblique) is out for the upcoming game against the Nuggets on Tuesday, March 17. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Nuggets are favored by 15.5 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 26, Embiid put up 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in a 124-117 win over the Heat. Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joel Embiid

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