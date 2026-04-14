Joel Embiid Out For NBA Play-In Against Magic Due To Abdomen Injury

Last time out on April 6, Embiid recorded 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.