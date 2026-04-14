Joel Embiid Out For NBA Play-In Against Magic Due To Abdomen Injury
Joel Embiid (Abdomen) is out for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament matchup against the Magic on Wednesday, April 15. As of Monday evening, the 76ers are favored by 1.5 with a total of 220.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 6, Embiid recorded 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.