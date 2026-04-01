Joel Embiid Out April 1 Against Wizards (Illness)
Joel Embiid (Illness) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the 76ers are favored by 14 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Embiid put up 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block in his last game, a 119-109 loss to the Heat on March 30. Embiid is averaging 26.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.