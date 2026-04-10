FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Joe Ingles
Minnesota Timberwolves

Joe Ingles

Minnesota Timberwolves • #7 GF

Joe Ingles Out April 10 Against Rockets (Personal)

Joe Ingles (Personal) is out for the upcoming contest against the Rockets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Rockets are favored by 10.5 with a total of 221.5.

What It Means

Ingles totaled seven points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 132-120 loss to the Magic on April 8. Ingles is averaging 1.0 point, 0.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joe Ingles

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News