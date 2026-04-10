Joe Ingles Out April 10 Against Rockets (Personal)

Ingles totaled seven points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 132-120 loss to the Magic on April 8. Ingles is averaging 1.0 point, 0.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

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