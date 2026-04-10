Joe Ingles Out April 10 Against Rockets (Personal)
Joe Ingles (Personal) is out for the upcoming contest against the Rockets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Rockets are favored by 10.5 with a total of 221.5.
What It Means
Ingles totaled seven points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 132-120 loss to the Magic on April 8. Ingles is averaging 1.0 point, 0.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.