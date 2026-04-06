Jett Howard Questionable April 6 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury
Jett Howard (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Pistons on Monday, April 6. As of Sunday evening, the Pistons are favored by 3 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 3, Howard posted two points in a 138-127 win over the Mavericks. Howard is averaging 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.