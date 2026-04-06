Jett Howard Questionable April 6 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on April 3, Howard posted two points in a 138-127 win over the Mavericks. Howard is averaging 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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