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Jett Howard
Orlando Magic

Jett Howard

Orlando Magic • #13 SF

Jett Howard Questionable April 6 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury

Jett Howard (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Pistons on Monday, April 6. As of Sunday evening, the Pistons are favored by 3 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Howard posted two points in a 138-127 win over the Mavericks. Howard is averaging 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jett Howard

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