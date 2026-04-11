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Jett Howard
Orlando Magic

Jett Howard

Orlando Magic • #13 SF

Jett Howard DTD For April 12 Against Celtics Due To Ankle Injury

Jett Howard (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Celtics on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Magic are favored by 3.5 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Howard posted two points in a 138-127 win over the Mavericks. Howard is averaging 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jett Howard

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