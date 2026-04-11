Jett Howard DTD For April 12 Against Celtics Due To Ankle Injury
Jett Howard (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Celtics on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Magic are favored by 3.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 3, Howard posted two points in a 138-127 win over the Mavericks. Howard is averaging 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.