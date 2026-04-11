Jerami Grant DTD For April 12 Against Kings Due To Calf Injury

Grant totaled 19 points, four rebounds, one steal and two blocks in his last appearance, a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks on March 27. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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