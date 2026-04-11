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Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers • #9 F

Jerami Grant DTD For April 12 Against Kings Due To Calf Injury

Jerami Grant (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 16.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Grant totaled 19 points, four rebounds, one steal and two blocks in his last appearance, a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks on March 27. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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