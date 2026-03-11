FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jayson Tatum Questionable March 12 Against Thunder Due To Conditioning Injury

Jayson Tatum (Conditioning) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 5 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

Tatum put up 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 125-116 loss to the Spurs on March 10. Tatum is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game this season.

