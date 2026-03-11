Jayson Tatum Questionable March 12 Against Thunder Due To Conditioning Injury
Jayson Tatum (Conditioning) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 5 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
Tatum put up 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 125-116 loss to the Spurs on March 10. Tatum is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.