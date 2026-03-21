Jaylon Tyson Questionable March 21 Against Pelicans Due To Toe Injury

In his last appearance, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19, Tyson put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Tyson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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