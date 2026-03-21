Jaylon Tyson Questionable March 21 Against Pelicans Due To Toe Injury
Jaylon Tyson (Toe) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pelicans on Saturday, March 21. As of Friday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 4 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19, Tyson put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Tyson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.