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Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers • #20 SG

Jaylon Tyson Questionable March 15 Against Mavericks Due To Ankle Injury

Jaylon Tyson (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Mavericks on Sunday, March 15. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 17 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

Tyson put up eight points, three rebounds and two assists in his most recent action, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13. Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylon Tyson

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