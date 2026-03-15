Jaylon Tyson Questionable March 15 Against Mavericks Due To Ankle Injury

Tyson put up eight points, three rebounds and two assists in his most recent action, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13. Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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