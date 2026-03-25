Jaylon Tyson DTD For March 25 Against Heat Due To Toe Injury
Jaylon Tyson (Toe) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 242.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19, Tyson totaled 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Tyson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.