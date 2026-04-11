Jaylin Williams DTD For April 12 Against Suns Due To Achilles Injury
Jaylin Williams (Achilles) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8, Williams had five points, four rebounds and one assist. Williams is averaging 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.