FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jaylen Clark
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaylen Clark

Minnesota Timberwolves • #22 SG

Jaylen Clark Questionable March 18 Against Jazz Due To Calf Injury

Jaylen Clark (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Jazz on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 12.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 15, Clark put up one rebound in a 116-103 loss to the Thunder. Clark is averaging 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylen Clark

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News