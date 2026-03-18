Jaylen Clark Questionable March 18 Against Jazz Due To Calf Injury
Jaylen Clark (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Jazz on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 12.5 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 15, Clark put up one rebound in a 116-103 loss to the Thunder. Clark is averaging 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.