Jaylen Clark Questionable March 18 Against Jazz Due To Calf Injury

In his last game on March 15, Clark put up one rebound in a 116-103 loss to the Thunder. Clark is averaging 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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