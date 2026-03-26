Jaylen Brown Questionable March 27 Against Hawks Due To Calf Injury
Jaylen Brown (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Hawks on Friday, March 27. As of Thursday afternoon, the Celtics are favored by 7.5 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 25, Brown posted 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 119-109 win over the Thunder. Brown paces his squad in points per contest (28.6), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.