Jaylen Brown Questionable March 27 Against Hawks Due To Calf Injury

Last time out on March 25, Brown posted 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 119-109 win over the Thunder. Brown paces his squad in points per contest (28.6), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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