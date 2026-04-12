Jaylen Brown Out April 12 Against Magic Due To Achilles Injury

Last time out on April 10, Brown recorded 23 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 144-118 win over the Pelicans. Brown is tops on his squad in points per contest (28.7), and averages 6.9 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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