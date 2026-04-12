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Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown Out April 12 Against Magic Due To Achilles Injury

Jaylen Brown (Achilles) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Magic are favored by 11.5 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 10, Brown recorded 23 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 144-118 win over the Pelicans. Brown is tops on his squad in points per contest (28.7), and averages 6.9 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylen Brown

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