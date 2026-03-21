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Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown DTD For March 22 Against Timberwolves Due To Quadricep Injury

Jaylen Brown (Quadricep) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Timberwolves on Sunday, March 22. As of Saturday evening, the Celtics are favored by 9.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 20, Brown totaled 30 points, six rebounds and six assists. Brown paces his team in points per contest (28.5), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylen Brown

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