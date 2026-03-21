Jaylen Brown DTD For March 22 Against Timberwolves Due To Quadricep Injury

In his most recent action, a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 20, Brown totaled 30 points, six rebounds and six assists. Brown paces his team in points per contest (28.5), and averages 7.0 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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