Jaxson Hayes Out April 9 Against Warriors Due To Foot Injury

In his most recent action, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5, Hayes had 23 points, four rebounds and two assists. Hayes is averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

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