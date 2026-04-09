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Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers

Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers • #11 PF

Jaxson Hayes Out April 9 Against Warriors Due To Foot Injury

Jaxson Hayes (Foot) is out for the upcoming game against the Warriors on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Warriors are favored by 4.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5, Hayes had 23 points, four rebounds and two assists. Hayes is averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaxson Hayes

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