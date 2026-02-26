Jaxson Hayes DTD For Feb. 26 Against Suns Due To Ankle Injury
Jaxson Hayes (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Lakers are favored by 4.5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
In his last game on Feb. 22, Hayes put up two points and one rebound in a 111-89 loss to the Celtics. Hayes is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.