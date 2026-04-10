Jaxson Hayes DTD For April 10 Against Suns Due To Foot Injury

Hayes totaled 23 points, four rebounds and two assists in his most recent appearance, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5. Hayes is averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

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