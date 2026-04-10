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Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers

Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers • #11 PF

Jaxson Hayes DTD For April 10 Against Suns Due To Foot Injury

Jaxson Hayes (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Suns are favored by 2 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

Hayes totaled 23 points, four rebounds and two assists in his most recent appearance, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5. Hayes is averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaxson Hayes

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