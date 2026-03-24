Javonte Green Questionable March 25 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent action, a 113-110 win over the Lakers on March 23, Green tallied six points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Green is averaging 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.