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Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons

Javonte Green

Detroit Pistons • #31 SG

Javonte Green Questionable March 25 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury

Javonte Green (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Hawks on Wednesday, March 25. As of Tuesday evening, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 113-110 win over the Lakers on March 23, Green tallied six points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Green is averaging 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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