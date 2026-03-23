Javon Small Questionable March 23 Against Hawks Due To Back Injury

Small tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 124-101 loss to the Hornets on March 21. Small is averaging 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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