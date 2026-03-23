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Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies

Javon Small

Memphis Grizzlies • #10 PG

Javon Small Questionable March 23 Against Hawks Due To Back Injury

Javon Small (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Hawks on Monday, March 23. As of Monday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 14 with a total of 240.5.

What It Means

Small tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 124-101 loss to the Hornets on March 21. Small is averaging 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Javon Small

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