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Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers • #31 C

Jarrett Allen Out April 5 Against Pacers Due To Knee Injury

Jarrett Allen (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Pacers on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 17.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

Allen tallied 16 points, 13 rebounds and one steal in his most recent game, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2. Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarrett Allen

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