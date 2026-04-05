Jarrett Allen Out April 5 Against Pacers Due To Knee Injury
Jarrett Allen (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Pacers on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 17.5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Allen tallied 16 points, 13 rebounds and one steal in his most recent game, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2. Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.