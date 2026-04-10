FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers • #31 C

Jarrett Allen Out April 10 Against Hawks Due To Injury Management Injury

Jarrett Allen (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Hawks on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Hawks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Allen put up 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, a 122-116 win over the Hawks on April 8. Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarrett Allen

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News