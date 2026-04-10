Jarrett Allen Out April 10 Against Hawks Due To Injury Management Injury
Jarrett Allen (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Hawks on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Hawks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
Allen put up 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, a 122-116 win over the Hawks on April 8. Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.