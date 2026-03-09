Jarrett Allen DTD For March 9 Against 76ers Due To Knee Injury
Jarrett Allen (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the 76ers on Monday, March 9. As of Monday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 11.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Allen totaled eight points, three rebounds and one steal in his most recent action, a 113-109 win over the Pistons on March 3. Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.