Jarrett Allen DTD For March 25 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury
Jarrett Allen (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 242.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 3, Allen posted eight points, three rebounds and one steal in a 113-109 win over the Pistons. Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.