Jarrett Allen DTD For March 25 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 3, Allen posted eight points, three rebounds and one steal in a 113-109 win over the Pistons. Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

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