Jarrett Allen DTD For April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Knee Injury
Jarrett Allen (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. As of Monday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 14 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
Allen put up 16 points, 13 rebounds and one steal in his most recent game, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2. Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.