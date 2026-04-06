Jarrett Allen DTD For April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Knee Injury

Allen put up 16 points, 13 rebounds and one steal in his most recent game, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2. Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

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