Jarace Walker DTD For March 10 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury
Jarace Walker (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Kings are favored by 4 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 8, Walker posted 14 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers. Walker is averaging 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.