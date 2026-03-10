Jarace Walker DTD For March 10 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on March 8, Walker posted 14 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers. Walker is averaging 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.