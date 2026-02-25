FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden Questionable Feb. 25 Against Bucks Due To Thumb Injury

James Harden (Thumb) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Bucks on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 109-94 win over the Knicks on Feb. 24, Harden totaled 20 points, two rebounds and four assists. Harden leads his team in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 24.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
