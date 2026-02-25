James Harden Questionable Feb. 25 Against Bucks Due To Thumb Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 109-94 win over the Knicks on Feb. 24, Harden totaled 20 points, two rebounds and four assists. Harden leads his team in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 24.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.