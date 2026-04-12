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James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden Out April 12 Against Wizards (Rest)

James Harden (Rest) is out for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

Harden tallied 20 points and five assists in his last action, a 124-102 loss to the Hawks on April 10. Harden leads his team in assists with 8.0 per game, and averages 23.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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