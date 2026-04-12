James Harden Out April 12 Against Wizards (Rest)

Harden tallied 20 points and five assists in his last action, a 124-102 loss to the Hawks on April 10. Harden leads his team in assists with 8.0 per game, and averages 23.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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