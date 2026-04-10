Jamal Murray Questionable April 10 Against Thunder Due To Shoulder Injury

In his last game on April 8, Murray put up 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies. Murray is averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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