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Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray Questionable April 10 Against Thunder Due To Shoulder Injury

Jamal Murray (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Thunder on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 8, Murray put up 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies. Murray is averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Murray

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